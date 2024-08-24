Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases 1,524 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $207.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,431. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.27.

Get Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.