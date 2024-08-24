Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 180,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG owned about 0.16% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $37,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after buying an additional 280,069 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,837. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

