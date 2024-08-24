Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 6,079 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $130,386,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $80,831,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after acquiring an additional 306,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 492.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 265,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.4 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 732,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,534. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.89.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

