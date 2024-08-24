Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,881 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.61% of Vertex worth $34,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VERX. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at $39,875,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of Vertex stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 929,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

