Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $160.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.37.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

