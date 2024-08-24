Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 12,157 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,157 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,676,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,744,033,000 after acquiring an additional 405,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,462,000 after buying an additional 138,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Linde by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,893,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,470,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,406. The stock has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.60.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

