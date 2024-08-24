Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Boosted by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,395,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,825,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.