Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 139,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,559. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average is $118.06. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $132.24.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.