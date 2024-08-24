Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $608,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $464,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 877.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,118. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

