Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 375,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of MAX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. 170,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,029. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.20.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $178.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.40 million. MediaAlpha’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

