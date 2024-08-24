Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 114 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.96. 93,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $138.53.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

