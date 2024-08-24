Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,117 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $38,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after buying an additional 248,776 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,328,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,879,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,860,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.62. 294,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

