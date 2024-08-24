Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 256 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 835.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,749,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,936. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.