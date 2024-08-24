Beacon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,725. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

