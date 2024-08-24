Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 4,430,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,827. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

