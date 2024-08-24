Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. 3,479,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,063. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

