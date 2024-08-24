Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $528.00. 11,304,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,221,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.03 and a 12-month high of $544.23.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total transaction of $431,404.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,680 shares of company stock valued at $211,992,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

