Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.77. 73,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.