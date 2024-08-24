Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,912,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $126,615,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 4.1 %

LOW stock traded up $9.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.64.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

