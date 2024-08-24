Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $362.54 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Beldex has a total market cap of $362.54 million and $1.03 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.66 or 0.04351408 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00042855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,203,477 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,503,477 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

