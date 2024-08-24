B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of B&G Foods worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 134,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $663.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.61. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.78%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

