Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2024

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Bilibili Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 14,321,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.85. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BILI

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.