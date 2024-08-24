Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Bilibili Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 14,321,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.85. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.