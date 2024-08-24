BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues Earnings Results

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BILL Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $47.34. 6,750,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,154. BILL has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

