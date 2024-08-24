BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.360-1.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. BILL also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.36-1.61 EPS.

BILL Stock Down 6.6 %

BILL stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. BILL has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $119.32. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BILL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.71.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

