Bittensor Price Tops $340.58 (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $340.58 or 0.00530934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a market cap of $2.48 billion and $86.71 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,271,017 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,268,608. The last known price of Bittensor is 345.06558082 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $101,584,741.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

