Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BKH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Black Hills alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKH

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1,285.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 56,954 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 564.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.