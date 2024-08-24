Bowman & Co S.C. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.47. 4,583,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

