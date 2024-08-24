Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $70,108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

NYSE:IQV traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.93. 548,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,940. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.06. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

