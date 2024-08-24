Bowman & Co S.C. Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.07. 954,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,587. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.62. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. KeyCorp cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Read Our Latest Report on DRI

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.