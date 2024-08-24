Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Director Acquires 100 Shares

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Berthold Espey purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$228.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,869.00.
Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.1 %
Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$226.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$242.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$264.64. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a one year low of C$211.22 and a one year high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 3.6132651 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$285.69.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
