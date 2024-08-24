Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Director Acquires 100 Shares

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Berthold Espey purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$228.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,869.00.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$226.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$242.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$264.64. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a one year low of C$211.22 and a one year high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 3.6132651 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$285.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boyd Group Services

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.