Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $782,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 143,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 315,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.68. 315,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.48. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

