Boyd Wealth Management LLC Purchases 475 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SPYX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. 25,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,793. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

