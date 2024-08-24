Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of BYFC opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

