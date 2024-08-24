Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of BYFC opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 2.16%.
Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
