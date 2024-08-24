Brokerages Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Price Target at $9.45

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.45.

A number of research firms have commented on GENI. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

GENI stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

