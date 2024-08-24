Brokerages Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Price Target at C$84.25

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$84.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$84.00 on Friday. Metro has a 12-month low of C$65.43 and a 12-month high of C$84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$79.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

