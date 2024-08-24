Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) PT at C$3.61

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$3.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

