BTIG Research Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $395.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $366.00 to $395.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $363.49.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $349.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.45. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $224.64 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total value of $341,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,372 shares of company stock worth $118,440,693. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,569 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $47,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $509,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 14,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.