Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $80.40

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.40 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 483.57 ($6.28), with a volume of 929270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 483.20 ($6.28).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 509.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 530.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,503.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

In related news, insider Andrew Holden sold 5,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.44), for a total transaction of £25,638.24 ($33,313.72). In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Sam Mudd purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($32,874.22). Also, insider Andrew Holden sold 5,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.44), for a total transaction of £25,638.24 ($33,313.72). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,438 shares of company stock valued at $11,805,802. 9.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

