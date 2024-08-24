Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDNS traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,494. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.05 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $17,805,844 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

