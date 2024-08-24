Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -290.43 and a beta of 1.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

