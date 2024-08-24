Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00.

Cameco Stock Performance

TSE:CCO opened at C$57.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.94 and a twelve month high of C$76.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$63.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.7984713 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCO

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.