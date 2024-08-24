Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00.
Cameco Stock Performance
TSE:CCO opened at C$57.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.94 and a twelve month high of C$76.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$63.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.7984713 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
