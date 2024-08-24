Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAR.UN. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$54.25 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

CAR.UN opened at C$51.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.48. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$40.52 and a 52-week high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

