Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,036.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 798,759 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $92.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,933. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Get Our Latest Report on LOGI

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.