Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,166. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

