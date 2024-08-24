Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $579,000 Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,576,000 after acquiring an additional 163,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,199,000 after purchasing an additional 250,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,754,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after buying an additional 1,121,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,529,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,418,000 after buying an additional 277,526 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OWL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,647,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,359. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OWL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

