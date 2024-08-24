Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $609,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Stryker by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.29. The stock had a trading volume of 966,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

