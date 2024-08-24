Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $692,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $10.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $580.01. The company had a trading volume of 420,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $571.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.28. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.