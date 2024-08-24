Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $118.56. 801,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $242.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $118.59.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

