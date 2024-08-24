Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 170 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

NetApp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $135.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.23. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.