Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $18,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,504,000 after purchasing an additional 540,234 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,945.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 514,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,765,000 after purchasing an additional 501,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,321,000 after purchasing an additional 486,228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,597. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

